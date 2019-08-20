Planned Parenthood Director Fired for Exposing How Its Abortions Hurt Women Wins $3 Million

An Arizona court on Friday awarded $3 million to a former Planned Parenthood director of 17 years after she sued them for wrongful termination. The abortion giant fired Mayra Rodriguez after she exposed how the abortions Planned Parenthood does hurt women.

In a stunning victory for a former Planned Parenthood director in Arizona who was wrongfully terminated after reporting high complication rates for one abortionist. Rodriguez also exposed the abortionist’s illegal conduct falsification of affidavits and patient records, incomplete abortions, and failure to report a minor who had an adult partner and was a victim of statutory rape.

A jury unanimously awarded Mayra Rodriguez $3 million in damages this past Friday after a two-week trial.

Mayra Rodriguez, who ran three Planned Parenthood clinics in Arizona and worked for the organization for 17 years, sued the non-profit after being wrongfully terminated from her position in October 2017 after repeatedly making claims that Planned Parenthood was endangering the health and safety of their patients.

