Planned Parenthood Gets More Than 600 Million Dollars A Year From The Federal Government

The amount of funding that Planned Parenthood receives from the federal government continues to explode.

When Barack Obama’s second term ended, Planned Parenthood was getting about 500 million dollars from the federal government each year, but now that number has risen to more than 600 million dollars each year.

As a candidate for president in 2016, Donald Trump said that he would defund Planned Parenthood, but that has not happened.

In fact, it is not even an issue that is being debated on the national stage in 2020.



So Planned Parenthood will continue to be showered with money from the federal government no matter who wins the election in November, and hardly anyone in America is still talking about how deeply wrong this is.

Planned Parenthood gets more money from the federal government than anyone else by far. If that funding ever stopped, more than a third of Planned Parenthood’s budget would be wiped out and the organization would instantly be in massive financial trouble.

By handing them hundreds of millions of dollars a year, the federal government is implicitly endorsing what they are doing, and that is a national disgrace which will never be erased.

Of course some people are pointing to the fact that Planned Parenthood is no longer receiving Title X funding as a major victory. Last year, new regulations instituted by the Trump administration caused Planned Parenthood to decide to opt out of the Title X program…

Title X is a federal program that focuses on providing family planning and related preventive services to low-income Americans at little or no cost. Last week, Planned Parenthood announced that rather than comply with the Trump administration’s new regulations relating to Title X’s federal family planning program, the abortion giant would stop participating in the program altogether unless the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals stepped in to block the regulations. The court did no such thing, and now Planned Parenthood will no longer participate in the program.

By opting out of Title X, Planned Parenthood lost about 60 million dollars a year.

And that is certainly a good thing.

But that reduction in funding has been more than made up for by a massive increase in other federal funding. The following comes from a piece authored by Warren Cole Smith…

In Planned Parenthood’s FY 2018, the first year that would reflect a Trump Administration budget, Planned Parenthood received about $563.8-million in taxpayer funding. That level was a record for any administration in history, significantly more funding than Planned Parenthood got during any year of the Obama Administration. In fact, during the last year of the Obama Administration, funding had actually dropped by about $10-million, to the lowest level since 2014. But in 2019, the Trump Administration broke its own record by a wide margin. Government reimbursements and grants to Planned Parenthood went up by more than $50-million, to $616.8-million. That funding level represents the single largest one-year jump in funding for Planned Parenthood in history.

So what this means is that Planned Parenthood is getting much more money from the federal government under the Trump administration than it ever did under the Obama administration.

Just think about that for a moment.

I used to tell people that it was such a horrible thing that Planned Parenthood was getting about 500 million dollars a year under the Obama administration, but until I did some research I did not even realize that Planned Parenthood is now getting more than 600 million dollars a year from the federal government under the Trump administration.

So yes, we should be thankful that Planned Parenthood has opted out of Title X funding, but with overall federal funding still rising we are in even worse shape then we were before. I really like how Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins summarized where things currently stand…

“The Trump Administration needs to uphold their promise to pro-life Americans and re-direct all current taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood, to community health care centers that practice only non-violent healthcare. While we are grateful the Trump administration cut off the abortion Goliath’s illegal access to Title X funding, $600 million is left to go. The nation’s number one abortion vendor broke all previous records in taking money from taxpayers this year. Our Healthcare dollars should be invested with those who extend life and end suffering, not kill for a living,” she observed.

For decades, Republican members of Congress have gotten our votes by pledging to be “pro-life”, but every year most of those Republicans vote for budget bills that give Planned Parenthood hundreds of millions of dollars.

Every time they vote for such budget bills, they are literally cursing America.

I have said it before and I will say it again. You are not “pro-life” if you support budgets that fund Planned Parenthood.

This is not just another political issue. Since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, more than 60 million children have been killed in America’s abortion clinics.

Globally, more than 1.5 billion children have been slaughtered over the past 50 years. That is a crime against humanity that is unmatched in all of human history.

This should be a central issue this election season, because if we stay on the path that we are currently on the United States of America is no longer going to exist.

The only hope we have for national survival is to stop killing babies on an industrial scale.

Does anyone out there actually believe that we are going to get away with it? If so, I would love to hear your reasoning.

More than 60 million children have already died, more are dying every single day, and the vast majority of Americans treat this issue like it is no big deal.

And our “pro-life” politicians keep forking over giant mountains of money to the people primarily responsible for doing the killing year after year.

There is no possible way that this is going to end well, and I think that most of you already realize that.

