Planned Parenthood President: Abortion Is ‘Our Core Mission’

The new president of Planned Parenthood took to Twitter Tuesday to finally confirm her organization’s “core mission” is abortion.

I am always happy to do interviews, but these headlines completely misconstrue my vision for Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/Bt06dpUoqZ — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 8, 2019

Dr. Leana Wen tweeted her irritation with what she viewed as an inaccurate headline by BuzzFeed News following an interview with her that was published on Monday.

“I am always happy to do interviews, but these headlines completely misconstrue my vision for Planned Parenthood,” Wen posted.

First, our core mission is providing, protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care. We will never back down from that fight – it’s a fundamental human right and women’s lives are at stake. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 8, 2019

