Planned Parenthood President: Dreamers "Have a Right to Live"

The president of abortion giant Planned Parenthood was slammed on Twitter after claiming “dreamers” affected by the Trump administration’s decision to end the DACA program have a “right to live.”

A fundraising email from Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards to supporters called President Trump’s move to rescind the unconstitutional illegal alien amnesty program “cruel” and “heartless.”

“The Trump administration just announced a plan to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — an attack that will leave 800,000 young people who have grown up in this country at risk of deportation, including members of the Planned Parenthood community,” Richards said in an email obtained by LifeNews.com. “I’m infuriated. I’m heartbroken.”

“We are resolved to fight back against this cruel and heartless decision — and I hope you are, too,” Richards added.

Pro-life Twitter users, however, took Richards to task for her next statement, claiming the company values dreamers’ “right to live.”

“Here at Planned Parenthood, we firmly believe that every person has the right to live, work, and raise a family freely and without the threat of deportation or separation,” she said, adding that “We believe in every person’s right to control their own destiny and their own body.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it would end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, giving Congress a six-month window to decide how best to handle the estimated 800,000 “DREAMers” in the country illegally.


