Planned Parenthood President: Dreamers "Have a Right to Live"

The president of abortion giant Planned Parenthood was slammed on Twitter after claiming “dreamers” affected by the Trump administration’s decision to end the DACA program have a “right to live.”

A fundraising email from Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards to supporters called President Trump’s move to rescind the unconstitutional illegal alien amnesty program “cruel” and “heartless.”

Planned Parenthood fundraising email: “We firmly believe that every person has the right to live” pic.twitter.com/yLwEhiufaK — Kate Scanlon (@kgscanlon) September 5, 2017

“The Trump administration just announced a plan to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — an attack that will leave 800,000 young people who have grown up in this country at risk of deportation, including members of the Planned Parenthood community,” Richards said in an email obtained by LifeNews.com. “I’m infuriated. I’m heartbroken.”

“We are resolved to fight back against this cruel and heartless decision — and I hope you are, too,” Richards added.

Pro-life Twitter users, however, took Richards to task for her next statement, claiming the company values dreamers’ “right to live.”

“Here at Planned Parenthood, we firmly believe that every person has the right to live, work, and raise a family freely and without the threat of deportation or separation,” she said, adding that “We believe in every person’s right to control their own destiny and their own body.

EXCEPT THOSE WE KILL: Without irony Cecile Richards of @PPFA says "every person has a right to live" @LifeNewsToo https://t.co/4H2SNRpu71 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 6, 2017

@PPact I agree everyone has a right to live including all of those babies you slaughter each yr!😒https://t.co/ojXn98HfXr via @truthfeednews — Covfefe🌎Dalorian (@CovfefeD) September 6, 2017

#LiberalHypocricy Planned parenthood, about DACA-"everyone has a right to live" yet aborted 1.4 million babies in last 4 yrs. — Tim Gannon (@TimGannon9) September 6, 2017

https://t.co/FSQU6XfA31 WOW… Talk about your hypocrite of the day… #PlannedParenthood #DefundPP Protect life from these killers! — ❤IN THE END WE WIN❤ (@Carolin17951107) September 6, 2017

So Planned Parenthood defends DACA. Says "Everyone has a right to live" So what about all the abortions they perform each year. Really?????? — Spence Willis (@willis_spence) September 6, 2017

Is this a joke? Everyone except the babies you kill. https://t.co/FcjTePrT3U — Patricia Dickson (@Patrici15767099) September 6, 2017

Planned Parenthood saying, "Everyone has a right to live" is like Raid saying all bugs deserve to live. pic.twitter.com/S3mG0keD7R — JR (@Rightwing_Vet) September 6, 2017

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it would end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, giving Congress a six-month window to decide how best to handle the estimated 800,000 “DREAMers” in the country illegally.