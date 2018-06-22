Planned Parenthood Sues Over Trump's Abstinence Program

Image Credits: Paul Sableman / Flickr.

Multiple Planned Parenthood affiliates are suing the Trump administration over changes to a federal grant program geared toward cutting teen pregnancy rates.

The changes, issued through a funding opportunity announcement (FOA) in April, emphasize abstinence education and programs that have not been rigorously tested.

Planned Parenthood argues in its lawsuit that the FOA goes against congressional intent for the program because it does not require the use of programs that have been “proven effective through rigorous evaluation.”

