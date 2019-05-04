Planned Parenthood Supporters Taunt Pro-Life Campus Group With Abortion Songs, Chants

Planned Parenthood supporters taunted a pro-life group with abortion chants and songs and boasted about having abortions at a Texas university last month.

Students for Life posted a video this week of the incident on April 9 at the University of Texas-San Antonio. The organization had put out 911 pink crosses to create a “Cemetery of the Innocents,” as a symbol for the number of abortions performed daily by Planned Parenthood. In the video, a half-dozen people brandishing “I Stand With Planned Parenthood Signs” stood in the middle of the grassy area, with students milling around in the middle of the day.

“I had an abortion!” one woman yelled to cheers as she ran into the cemetery, jokingly pointing at one cross and saying “there’s mine right there.”

“I just love to have sex and to abort fetuses, that’s my number one kink,” another woman said.

Read more


Alex breaks down how a new wave of Big Tech censorship has now come to America with Facebook declaring Alex Jones and other patriots as “dangerous”. The ultimate goal is to control not only what information you are allowed to see, but also your ability to make purchases and maintain a bank account.


Related Articles

Obama Slammed Clinton's "Scripted, Soulless" Campaign For Loss To "Cartoon Character" Trump

Obama Slammed Clinton’s “Scripted, Soulless” Campaign For Loss To “Cartoon Character” Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Florida Teachers Can Be "Good Guy With A Gun" Under New Bill Allowing Them To Pack Heat

Florida Teachers Can Be “Good Guy With A Gun” Under New Bill Allowing Them To Pack Heat

U.S. News
Comments

Biden Aligns With Far Left Dems: “We Agree On Basically Everything”

U.S. News
comments

Could Alex Jones Sue Google For A Billion Dollars?

Newswars Redirect
comments

Drug Company Founder, Execs Found Guilty in Opioid Crisis Conspiracy

U.S. News
comments

Comments