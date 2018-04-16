Planned Parenthood Uses VR Simulation of Getting Abortion To Increase 'Empathy'

Planned Parenthood is using a virtual reality simulation to put users into the perspective of individuals who do get an abortion to foster empathy for them.

“We produced a virtual reality film called ‘Across the Line‘ that gives people the opportunity to step into the shoes of a patient who’s trying to get through a crowd of protestors to get to their appointment,” said Dawn Laguens, Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer of Planned Parenthood to progressive magazine Fast Company.

“And it’s a really powerful experience, because it turns out, of course, you’ve been threatened with eternal damnation in the lake of fire and called, among the nicest things, a ‘wicked jezebel feminist’ (but many other things), it really does increase your empathy for a person and your willingness to stand up for them to be able to access any care, but especially abortion.”

Planned Parenthood produced the video last year, describing the “immersive virtual reality experience” as a tool “that can help people better understand what thousands of women face when they seek health care.”

“Using documentary footage and a collection real audio, viewers gain an intimate knowledge of the harassment and intimidation outside and compassion inside health centers across the country,” reads the statement on the YouTube page.

“Nobody should have to face harassment or threats in order to get health care services. This VR film is helping us change the conversation around access to health care services and empowering supporters during those conversations on ways to stand against the current attacks on reproductive health care. We will continue to do everything we can to make every Planned Parenthood health center a warm, welcoming, safe place for patients.”

