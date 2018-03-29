Planned Parenthood: ‘We Need a Disney Princess Who’s Had an Abortion’

A Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood affiliate is calling for a Disney princess who is pro-choice and has had an abortion.

“We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice,” Planned Parenthood Keystone tweeted on Tuesday.

In that same tweet, Planned Parenthood Keystone also called for a Disney princess who is “an undocumented immigrant,” one that is a “union worker” and one that is trangender.

The tweet has since been deleted.


Related Articles

Fox Considers ‘Last Man Standing’ Reboot Following Roseanne Ratings Boom

Fox Considers ‘Last Man Standing’ Reboot Following Roseanne Ratings Boom

Hot News
Comments
CNN's Chris Cuomo Thinks His Audience Can't Read

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Thinks His Audience Can’t Read

Hot News
Comments

Jorge Ramos Eyeing Return to Mexico

Hot News
Comments

Here Are The Most INSANE Responses To The Planned Parenthood Disney Abortion Tweet

Hot News
Comments

Jim Carrey ‘Art’: Trump Sons Gored By Elephant

Hot News
Comments

Comments