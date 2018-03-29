Planned Parenthood: ‘We Need a Disney Princess Who’s Had an Abortion’

A Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood affiliate is calling for a Disney princess who is pro-choice and has had an abortion.

“We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice,” Planned Parenthood Keystone tweeted on Tuesday.

In that same tweet, Planned Parenthood Keystone also called for a Disney princess who is “an undocumented immigrant,” one that is a “union worker” and one that is trangender.

The tweet has since been deleted.