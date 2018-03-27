Planned Parenthood: We Need Disney Princess Who's Had Abortion

Planned Parenthood argued in support of new Disney characters Tuesday including a princess who’s had an abortion.

In a statement on Twitter, the “Planned Parenthood Keystone” account called on the animation company to expose children to numerous left-leaning themes.

The tweet, which received only 40 retweets, was deleted shortly after as both supporters and opponents of the organization voiced their concerns.

“Disney princesses are for CHILDREN and these are adult issues. Jesus,” one supporter said. “This far-out crap is why we got stuck with Donald Trump.”

Another pro-choice Twitter user agreed, describing Planned Parenthood’s tweet as “extreme.”

Others likewise pushed back against the group’s demand prior to the tweet being deleted.

Those opposed to Planned Parenthood also weighed in, both mocking and criticizing the political tweet.

“We need a Disney princess who uses her royal authority to defund you stupid a**holes,” the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro said.

“A trans princess who is an illegal immigrant union worker who has had an abortion. Kids will love it!” another joked.

Twitter users quickly turned the tweet into a meme, offering up suggestions on what kind of Disney princesses are needed.

As of publication, Planned Parenthood has not commented on the deleted tweet.

