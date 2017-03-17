Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviews attendees at the SXSJ “Hands Off Our Rights” benefit, aiming to raise money for Planned Parenthood and other women health groups.

Event goers are asked if they think Planned Parenthood should also offer maternity services if they are going to offer abortions in a bid to support “both” choices a pregnant woman could make.

Millie sparks a discussion about the disproportionate targeting of minorities by placing Planned Parenthood locations in minority communities as well as the racist remarks from the organization’s founder Margaret Sanger.

At one point a man becomes triggered midway through a reasonable conversation when he notices the Infowars moniker.

SXSW – 'Dawn Of The Dead' Cellphone Zombies

SXSJWs Triggered By Infowars


Judge Considers Ordering President Donald Trump to Double 50,000 Refugee Inflow to the United States

New York Assemblyman Unveils Bill To Suppress Non-Government-Approved Free Speech

Elitist Assholes Like Josh Barro Helped Make Trump Possible

