Planned Spectacle: Pelosi 'Pre-Ripped' SOTU Speech

Evidence has emerged showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to rip up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech all along.

Video appears to show Pelosi conducting a practice tear test towards the end of the address.

House Speaker Pelosi appears to practice tearing up Pres. Trump's speech before he finished speaking.pic.twitter.com/s4ZA7ATik7 — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) February 5, 2020

Photos suggest the Democrat U.S. rep might have actually “pre-ripped” a few of the pages in advance.

One Associated Press photo, highlighted by the New York Post, shows a tear on the left hand side of a paper appearing to be the president’s speech.

The Speaker’s rip, meant to signify her disdain of Trump, backfired however, as many C-SPAN callers Tuesday night said they would leave the party over the disrespectful move.

WOW! After the State Of The Union DEMOCRAT callers into C-SPAN completely destroyed Pelosi, saying they will NEVER vote for the Democrat Party again!😮 @realDonaldTrump #sotu #StateOfTheUnion #NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/mB3ExhXWdr — Maggie VandenBerghe 🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) February 5, 2020



