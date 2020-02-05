Planned Spectacle: Pelosi 'Pre-Ripped' SOTU Speech

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images.

Evidence has emerged showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to rip up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech all along.

Video appears to show Pelosi conducting a practice tear test towards the end of the address.

Photos suggest the Democrat U.S. rep might have actually “pre-ripped” a few of the pages in advance.

One Associated Press photo, highlighted by the New York Post, shows a tear on the left hand side of a paper appearing to be the president’s speech.

The Speaker’s rip, meant to signify her disdain of Trump, backfired however, as many C-SPAN callers Tuesday night said they would leave the party over the disrespectful move.


Here are the top highlights from the 2020 State of The Union Address, including President Trump honoring multiple American heroes and families and Nancy Pelosi’s complete meltdown that shocked the nation.

