Play In New York Features Donald Trump Being Stabbed To Death

New York’s Public Theater is running a modernized version of Shakespeare’s Julius Ceaser, which features POTUS Donald Trump as the protagonist.

In the play’s most iconic scene, the character, clearly intended to be the President is gruesomely stabbed to death.

The Ceaser character has light hair and wears a suit with a long coat and a long royal blue tie, just like Trump.

Ceaser’s wife, Calpurnia, has been made to look exactly like the first lady Melania Trump, and even speaks with an eastern European accent.

On the play’s website, Caesar, aka Trump, is described as “Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power.”

“A small band of patriots, devoted to the country’s democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him.” the preview reads, adding “Shakespeare’s political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.”

One person who attended the production told reporters that it was “blatantly obvious” that Trump was the protagonist.

The theater-goer, Laura Sheaffer, described the murder scene as “shocking” with blood “spewing everywhere.”

“They had the full murder scene onstage, and blood was spewing everywhere out of his body,” she said. “To be honest I thought it was shocking and distasteful. If this had happened to any other president — even as recently as Barack Obama or George W. Bush — it would not have flown. People would have been horrified.”

“I always go to Shakespeare in the Park, but I wasn’t expecting to see this… I mean, it was the on-stage murder of the President of the United States.” she stated.

“Why is no one horrified by this?” the woman asked, describing the staging as “just too far.”

The production comes on the heels of Kathy Griffin’s ‘Trump beheading’ stunt, which even the mainstream media reacted to with disgust.