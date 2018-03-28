Playboy Joins #DeleteFacebook Movement

Men’s magazine Playboy has deactivated its Facebook accounts following news the social media giant has been abusing user data.

Playboy was already on the fence with Facebook after it revised its policies on sexual content which have forced the adult magazine to self-censor.

“While that has challenged our business objectives and the ability to reach our audience in an authentic way, the recent news about Facebook’s alleged mismanagement of users’ data has solidified our decision to suspend our activity on the platform at this time,” Playboy Enterprises said.

“There are more than 25 million fans who engage with Playboy via our various Facebook pages, and we do not want to be complicit in exposing them to the reported practices.”

“Playboy has always stood for personal freedom and the celebration of sex,” the company added. “Today we take another step in that ongoing fight.”

Facebook has been under fire since data analytics company Cambridge Analytica was revealed to have siphoned off and sold over 50 million users’ Facebook data to various political enterprises.

Billionaire Elon Musk pulled the accounts of his companies Tesla and SpaceX from Facebook following the revelations, saying the social media giant gave him the “willies.”

“It’s not a political statement and I didn’t do this because someone dared me to do it. Just don’t like Facebook. Gives me the willies,” Musk tweeted on Saturday.

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton also tweeted last week that “it’s time” to delete Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica story surfaced.

Facebook has lost $80 billion in stock market value since the scandal broke last week, and it’s been revealed over 50% of its users don’t trust the tech company to protect their data from future breaches.

