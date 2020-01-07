Please Just Stop Already: Biden Sniffs Little Girl

More footage has surfaced of Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden’s cringe antics.

Biden, 77, was filmed nuzzling the small child no older than five during a campaign stop in Iowa, as the child visibly tried to pull away.

Biden smells another child's hair 🤢 pic.twitter.com/h913ViQmRh — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) January 5, 2020

Biden also whispered in the child’s ear as he rubbed his finger on her back, before he forcefully pulled her in for a hug and kiss.

Add to that another disturbing video that’s been circulating on social media this week, this one showing Biden taking a selfie in 2017 with a Morgan State University co-ed, when he surprises her with an undesired kiss.

Biden shocks college student when he slips her a kiss from behind during a selfie. pic.twitter.com/f6Xgcoocta — ᏔმƦჳ (@mooncult) January 5, 2020

On top of that, another creepy video has surfaced of Biden telling a constituent to “always marry into a family with 3 or 4 sisters, that way one will always love you,” an interesting statement given his son Hunter’s problems with extra-marital affairs.

😱CREEPY AS HELL

JOE BIDEN IN 2 TWEETS

PART 1️⃣ Man approaches Joe with his wife & her sister. Joe says "I tell all the guys that ask me about getting married is that you always marry into a family with 3 or 4 sisters, that way ONE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU..not the same one"

🤬WTF?🤬 pic.twitter.com/ELL8ddllED — 🇺🇸 Miguelifornia Supports CODE OF VETS (@michaelbeatty3) January 6, 2020

