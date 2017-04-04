Please, Somebody Play the Race Card: 'Like white on (Susan) Rice'

CNN is already claiming the whole Susan Rice scandal is a tempest in a teapot, and the Trump team is exaggerating it to distract the public from…something. Fill in the blank yourself. For example: Trump isn’t actually the president, he cheated his way into the Oval Office, while acting as a secret agent for his handler, Vladimir Putin, who in turn was operating on behalf of aliens from Jupiter.

The Susan Rice scandal is out in the open. She, Obama’s national security advisor, led an effort to spy on legal phone calls the Trump team was making during the presidential campaign, in order to gain “intelligence on the enemy.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) spoke with “Col. (Ret.) James Waurishuk, an NSC [National Security Council] veteran and former deputy director for intelligence at the U.S. Central Command.” Waurishuk said: “…many hands had to be involved throughout the Obama administration to launch such a political spying program…It’s unbelievable of [sic] the level and degree of the [Obama] administration to look for information on Donald Trump and his associates, his campaign team and his transition team. This is really, really serious stuff’.”

“Michael Doran, former NSC [National Security Council] senior director, told The DCNF Monday that ‘somebody blew a hole in the wall between national security secrets and partisan politics’. This ‘was a stream of information that was supposed to be hermetically sealed from politics and the Obama administration found a way to blow a hole in that wall’, he said.”

Yes, serious stuff. A felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Obama, of course, will have plausible deniability if the Susan Rice scandal blows up into a Watergate. He didn’t know. He didn’t order the spying. He was playing golf that day. Or any day.

And if a Congressional investigation of Rice and her antics reaches a fever pitch, somebody can play the race card. That’s always an option.

“If Rice were white, this never would have happened to her.”

“The Trump people are all over her like white on Rice.”

Meanwhile, CNN, in alternating segments, can say a) Rice and her people never spied on anybody, and b) everybody spies on everybody all the time, it’s not a big deal…and then some on-air goofball will add, “In fact, we here at CNN are spying—”

And the TV screen will go blank, then display colored stripes, then come back and the goofball will be gone, and an anchor will say, “We had a technical problem for a moment.”

But under no circumstances will CNN or MSNBC admit that the swaggering shoot-from-the-hip cowboy in the Oval Office was right when he lashed out and claimed the Obama administration was spying on him. Even if a few Obama people come out in the open and confess to the spying, those networks will insist Trump made a lucky guess, that’s all. It was all a coincidence.

And anyway, he’s not the real president, he’s a spy ultimately working for aliens from Jupiter; and on Jupiter, everyone is a racist.

And that will settle that.

This article first appeared at NoMoreFakeNews.com.