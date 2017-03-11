Plot to hit German shopping centre with multiple suicide bombers is foiled

Police in the German city of Essen have ordered a shopping centre to remain closed on Saturday after a tip by security services of ‘concrete indications about a possible attack’.

It was reported by German newspaper Bild that multiple suicide bombers were plotting to attack the Limbecker Platz centre with explosives.

‘The current state of our investigations points to the threat being exclusively at the shopping centre,’ said the police in a statement.

The shopping center and the adjacent car park stayed closed as about a hundred police officers positioned themselves around the compound to make sure no-one could enter.

Several officers scoured the inside of the building to bring out early morning cleaning staff.

Police added that parking garages and the nearest underground rail station had also been closed.

‘Police have concrete indications of a possible attack,’ a spokesperson for North Rhine Westphalia Police said.

