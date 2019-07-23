Plus-Size Women Outraged Over Forever 21 Giving Them a Free Diet Bar With Their Order

Plus-size women are outraged that their Forever 21 clothing order arrived with a free Atkin diet bar, despite claims that the bar is included in every order.

“Hey @forever21 do you include weightloss Atkin bars in all your shipments or just in the ones for ladies over 1X ??” asked a Twitter user called Katya.

Hey @forever21 do you include weightloss Atkin bars in all your shipments or just in the ones for ladies over 1X ?? pic.twitter.com/ldajPJ81NM — Katya (@wisekatya) July 22, 2019

She was subsequently approached by numerous news organizations requesting interviews, attempting to turn a pointless complaint into a fat shaming controversy.

Hi Katya, I'm a reporter with https://t.co/k3TBOpeXJL. I was hoping to talk with you about your experience ordering from Forever21 — can you DM me? Thanks! — Caitlin Nolan (@CaitlinNolan) July 23, 2019

“Forever 21 really put a fucking diet bar in with my plus size clothing order…I fucking can’t,” complained another large woman.

Forever 21 really put a fucking diet bar in with my plus size clothing order…I fucking can’t. 😡 — ✨💖Kat Ravioli💖✨ (@PinkMaggitKat) July 22, 2019

However, several other Twitter users said that the free diet bar is included in every order and is in no way targeted at fat people.

“Can everyone please tell Caitlin that every purchase gets an Atkins bar, not just the plus size purchases like this Katya person seems to think,” remarked Ian Miles Cheong.

Can everyone please tell Caitlin that every purchase gets an Atkins bar, not just the plus size purchases like this Katya person seems to think. https://t.co/XGy0nb7LhC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 23, 2019

“Imagine complaining about receiving free stuff. Imagine being this petty and insecure about your weight that you try to deprive other people of free stuff because you get outraged when a store gives you a free food item that, for some reason, reminds you of your own shortcomings,” he added.

Imagine complaining about receiving free stuff. Imagine being this petty and insecure about your weight that you try to deprive other people of free stuff because you get outraged when a store gives you a free food item that, for some reason, reminds you of your own shortcomings. https://t.co/9Ad1FqSfzX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 23, 2019

“They include these in ALL online orders. Stop hating because of your insecurities,” tweeted another Twitter user.

they include these in ALL online orders. Stop hating because of your insecurities. https://t.co/CQPFNuciHf — ren (@jedisock) July 23, 2019

Complaining about receiving free stuff. Have we finally reached peak feigned outrage?

Don’t hold your breath.

