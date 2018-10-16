Pluto finds its place as best-studied distant object

Image Credits: NASA.

The astronomers of Lowell Observatory were on a mission in 1930, driven by founder Percival Lowell to find a hypothesized ninth planet (dubbed “Planet X”) that would explain strange orbital movements in the outer solar system.

That year, a farmboy from Kansas named Clyde Tombaugh used the observatory’s 13-inch photographic telescope to discover a wandering “star” that ended up being a distant solar system object. For the first time since Neptune’s discovery in 1846, we were welcoming a new planet.

The New York Times reported that it was possibly bigger than Jupiter and some 4 billion miles away.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Google CEO Publicly Defends Censored 'Dragonfly' Search Engine

Google CEO Publicly Defends Censored ‘Dragonfly’ Search Engine

Science & Tech
Comments
Amazon Reportedly Preparing ‘Secret Weapon’ Against Smart Device-Making Rivals

Amazon Reportedly Preparing ‘Secret Weapon’ Against Smart Device-Making Rivals

Science & Tech
Comments

Voter Data From 19 States Sold On Internet, Online Security Firms Say

Science & Tech
Comments

How to Turn Off a Galaxy’s Star Formation

Science & Tech
Comments

The five brightest planets align in the night sky

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments