PM May Facing 'Annihilation' by Nigel Farage's Brexit Party in EU Elections

Theresa May today dramatically pulled the vote on her hated Brexit Bill as she edged closer to quitting as Tory leader.

MPs have been told the legislation will not now be published tomorrow and the second reading will not take place in the first week of June – despite the PM previously laying out the timetable.

The humiliating retreat is the clearest sign yet that Mrs May’s time in power is drawing to a close, after an all-out Tory mutiny over her offer for the Commons to vote on whether to hold another Brexit referendum.

Tommy Robinson has released new footage of his campaign being attacked by gangs of young Muslim men who threw rocks at women and children.