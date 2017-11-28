Pocahontas Descendant Defends POTUS: 'She Would Be Very Proud Of Trump'

Actual descendent to Pocahontas, Debbie “White Dove” Porreco, defended President Trump’s use of the name “Pocahontas” in reference to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in a September interview.

Porreco explained that Trump had asked her if she was offended by his use of the term in an interview with Sky News.

“I know that he uses ‘Pocahontas’ sometimes with Elizabeth Warren,” Porreco explained. “He said, ‘well does that offend you when I use that?’ And I told him no, it doesn’t offend me.”

“If Pocahontas were alive today, she would be very proud of President Trump,” Porreco said. “Just like Pocahontas was a heroine, Donald Trump is going to be our hero.”

“I’m a supporter of Donald Trump because he’s a go-getter,” she added. “He sees what he needs to do and does it.”

“Sometimes when I’m dining at Mar-a-Lago, I think to myself, ‘You’ve come a long way from that Indian reservation you started in,” she said. “Pocahontas had dreams and went to England. My dreams brought me to Palm Beach.”

Notably, Porreco was the model for Disney’s 1995 Pocahontas character, and is currently a member of the Trumpettes USA, a pro-Trump woman’s organization.

Trump had again called Warren “Pocahontas” on Monday, this time at a ceremony honoring WWII Navajo code talkers.

President Trump made a reference to “Pocahontas” — his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren — during a White House event honoring Navajo code talkers https://t.co/YcmwgYXMDa https://t.co/qc4r4HtQPn — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 27, 2017

“You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said to a Navajo vet. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

Warren shot back, saying that Trump used a “racial slur.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders was quick to point out that Warren lied about her heritage to get ahead in politics, evidenced by the Cherokee protesting Warren in 2012 for making false claims.

And on Tuesday, Thomas Begay, one of the Navajo code talkers honored at Monday’s ceremony, said he wasn’t offended by Trump’s remarks.

“The Marines made us yell ‘Geronimo’ when we jumped out of planes, and that didn’t offend me either,” Begay said.

Just met Thomas Begay who was "puzzled" but not offended by Trump's Pocahontas quip: "The Marines made us yell 'Geronimo' when we jumped out of planes + that didn't offend me either." pic.twitter.com/6wOonggocE — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) November 28, 2017

