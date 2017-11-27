Pocahontas: Elizabeth Warren Accuses Trump Of Using ‘Racial Slur’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted President Trump for “throwing out a racial slur” when he referred to her as “Pocahontas” during a White House ceremony honoring WWII Navajo code talkers.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it though a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur,” Warren said in a statement Monday.

“Donald Trump does this over and over thinking somehow he is gonna shut me up with this. It hadn’t worked in the past, it is not gonna work in the future.”

Trump made the joke during a speech on Monday honoring Navajo war heroes who used their native language to protect U.S. military communications during WWII.

“You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

“But you know what. I like you. Because you are special,” he added as he a put his hand on a Navajo vet’s shoulder.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s statement at a press conference the same day, pointing out that it was Warren who lied about her Native American heritage in the first place that prompted Trump to poke fun at her.

It should be noted that Pocahontas was the daughter of a Powhatan chief, while Warren has claimed to be descended from the Cherokee.

Over the summer, Shiva Ayyadurai, an Indian-American running as a contender for Warren’s Senate seat in 2018 said that “only a real Indian can defeat a fake Indian.”

“I’m looking forward to going against Warren. You know, I know how these elites work. I know I can defeat her,” he said.

Ayyadurai even tweeted today reminding voters Warren refused to take the DNA he sent her for her birthday.

