Pocahontas Warren Calls Fellow Senator a Slut

Sen. Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (D-Mass.) implied Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is a slut when she claimed President Trump was “slut shaming” Gillibrand:

Does she not have a clue? Is “slut shaming” even a terrible thing? In what traditional, historical culture has sluttiness been valued as a high-standard for society?

And if Gillibrand isn’t a slut, then why does Pocahontas feel the need to defend her from “slut shaming?” Is she really that inept? Maybe so, considering how she thinks she’s Native American.

Of course, the mainstream media didn’t pick up the implication of Warren’s tweet.

From CNN:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren defended her Democratic colleague on Twitter, going after Trump for attacking Gillibrand.

Defend her sluttiness?

From Time:

The Trump tweet also led to other Democratic lawmakers taking on the president, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling Trump’s remark that Gillibrand “would do anything for” donations “slut-shaming” and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal calling it a “sexist slur.”



Are the writers at Time that dense? Maybe so, since so many soy boys work in the mainstream media.

And from the Washington Post:

Several female senators also rallied around Gillibrand, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who pointedly asked Trump on Twitter whether he was trying to “bully, intimidate and slut-shame” Gillibrand.

In other words, they felt the need to defend Gillibrand from “slut shaming.”

For quite some time, the establishment has been fueling degeneracy in Western society to create a population dependent on the government, as I lay out in this video:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News