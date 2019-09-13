Urban millennials are shelling out half their income to inhabit pods in decaying mega cities.

No privacy, no pets, no family. Cheek by jowel with other pod-dwellers on prison-style bunk beds.

Forced to live like ants in colonies because none of them can afford to buy a home anymore.

Living the dream!

