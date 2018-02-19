Podesta Asked Why Russians Focused on Purple States When Clinton Didn’t!

Check your local hospital burn units.

Former Hillary Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta was recently scorched during an interview on Face The Nation.

In an interesting exchange on the CBS Sunday morning show, Podesta was asked how Russians knew to conduct operations in purple states such as Wisconsin, while the Clinton campaign ignored voters in those states.

“How is it that these Russian operatives knew to focus on purple states like Michigan and Wisconsin and your campaign didn’t?” asked host Nancy Cords.

A flummoxed Podesta responded the Clinton campaign had indeed expended “effort” in those states.

“Well we spent a lot of time and energy and effort in all those states,” Podesta answered.

Cords followed up arguing, “Hillary Clinton herself did not spend much time in those states.” (Correction – Hillary spent zero time in Wisconsin.)

“We had… Tim Kaine was there, Barack Obama was in… and she spent enormous time in Pennsylvania and Michigan. And we spent a lot of effort… we had more staff in Wisconsin than even President Obama had in 2012.”

A Justice Department indictment released Friday by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office netted 13 Russian operatives and three Russian entities for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Elsewhere in the interview, Podesta slammed President Trump for not doing enough to address Russian meddling, which he says may have “tilted” the election in his favor.

“If this is ‘information warfare,’ then I think he’s the first draft-dodger in the war… He has done nothing but tried to undermine the Mueller investigation, he hasn’t implemented the sanctions that were passed by the Congress and that he signed in reaction to the activities in the 2016 election. We learned this week, he’s ordered no effort to try to get the intelligence community to get together to try to prevent further activities in the 2018 election.”