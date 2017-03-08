Podesta Didn’t Register As A ‘Foreign Agent’ When He Represented A Bank With Ties To Russian Spy Agencies

Democratic super lobbyist Tony Podesta failed to register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) when he agreed to represent Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank.

Sberbank allegedly has close ties to Russia’s intelligence services, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned.

Marc Raimondi, the national security spokesman at the Department of Justice, confirmed to TheDCNF that Sberbank never registered with the department under FARA. It did not directly register nor was not registered through any other agency such as the Podesta Group.

“The FARA Registration Unit personnel conducted a search related to your questions and can confirm that the search terms – Sberbank CIB USA, Inc., or Sberbank – are not currently (nor previously have been) registered under FARA,” he informed TheDCNF in an email.

The lobbying group of Manatos & Manatos – Podesta’s competition — did register with the Justice Department under FARA when it agreed to represent VTB Capital, Russia’s second largest bank.

