Podesta Warns Kushner He "Better Start Wearing His Kevlar on his Back"

In a bizarre tweet, John Podesta warned Trump advisor Jared Kushner that he “better start wearing his kevlar on his back”.

“Seems like those “unnamed sources peddling second-hand hearsay with rank speculation that continue to leak inaccurate information,” came straight from 1600 Penn,” said Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman. “Jared better start wearing his kevlar on his back.”

Seems like those “unnamed sources peddling second-hand hearsay with rank speculation that continue to leak inaccurate information,” came straight from 1600 Penn. Jared better start wearing his kevlar on his back. https://t.co/Aps6BEkJDd — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) February 27, 2018

The tweet was in response to a Washington Post story which reveals how, “Officials in at least four countries have privately discussed ways they can manipulate Jared Kushner.”

Kushner also just had his security clearance downgraded as part of the White House’s response to the Rob Porter scandal.

“Given the current climate of political violence, murder and mass shootings, some online are taking Podesta’s comment as something sinister in the wake of repeated violent attacks on Trump supporters, the unsolved murder of DNC worker Seth Rich, the mass shooting attack on GOP congressmen and the recent mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida,” reports Gateway Pundit.

How would the media react if a Republican had told a top Democrat they need to start wearing a bullet proof vest?

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.