Pointless Celebrities Call For World To 'Not Return To Normal'; 'Radical Transformation' Of Economies

Millionaire celebrities, who still do not seem to realise that the world does not revolve around them, have rallied behind a call to ‘end consumerism’ and not to allow the world to go back to how it was before the virus outbreak.

Over 200 famous people have signed a ‘plea’ titled Please, let’s not go back to normal, that calls for ‘radical transformation’ of economies and for humanity to ‘examine what is essential’.

Those who have added their names to the proposal include Madonna, Robert de Niro, Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard and Monica Bellucci.

Of course, most of these vacuous pointless idiots would not have the wealth, or the platform they are now using to lecture everyday people if they followed their own advice.

“We believe it is unthinkable to “go back to normal”, the letter notes, adding “Adjustments are not enough. The problem is systemic.”

“The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis. Unlike a pandemic… a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences,” it continues.

The celebs have found time to get behind the campaign between constantly tweeting out videos of themselves complaining about being ‘imprisoned’ in their luxurious properties.

“The pursuit of consumerism and an obsession with productivity have led us to deny the value of life itself: that of plants, that of animals, and that of a great number of human beings,” the letter also states.

Will these people follow their own decrees? Or Will they continue to rake in millions every month, jetting around the globe, living between multiple mansions, while pointing the finger at the rest of the planet and declaring that it is our “consumerism” and excessive lifestyles that have “brought the world to a breaking point.”

“We must act now. It is as much a matter of survival as of dignity and coherence,” the sickeningly patronising decree concludes.

These people never knew what ‘normal’ was.

