Poisonous Dust From 9-11 Is Giving People Cancer

Almost 10,000 first responders and other New Yorkers have been diagnosed with cancers linked to the toxic dust and smoke that fell during the 9/11 attacks.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Corruption: 2/4 WV Supreme Court Justices Impeached

Corruption: 2/4 WV Supreme Court Justices Impeached

Special Reports
Comments
Dementia-Ridden Pelosi Showcased on TV Show Jeopardy

Dementia-Ridden Pelosi Showcased on TV Show Jeopardy

Special Reports
Comments

Is A False Flag To End Free Speech Imminent?

Special Reports
Comments

Trump Savages The Deep State In Series Of Tweets

Special Reports
Comments

Islamic Training Camps Prepare Recruits To Trigger Something Big In Coming Civil War

Special Reports
Comments

Comments