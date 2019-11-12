Poland: Nationalists Hold Massive Independence Day March

Polish nationalists on Monday held a massive Independence Day march in Warsaw with rally organizers estimating as many as 150,000 people in attendance.

From Voice of America:

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals.

Some chanted “God, honor, homeland!” and “No to the European Union!” and waved red-and-white Polish flags. Others lit red flares, blanketing sections of the parade with smoke.

“We have to return to our roots. Our world has abandoned God and Christianity,” Robert Bakiewicz, head of a group organizing the march, told participants in central Warsaw. “We will die as the nations of western Europe are dying.”

A small group of hardline Italian far-right group Forza Nuova members also took part, waving flags.

Poland has become increasingly polarized since the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power in 2015, calling for a revival of patriotic and Roman Catholic values in public life and a rejection of Western liberalism.