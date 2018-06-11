Poland Official Mulls Hosting Permanent US Military Bases

Paweł Soloch, who heads the Polish president’s National Security Bureau, said his country was eyeing becoming “a hub for the presence of American troops in Europe.”

Soloch told public broadcaster TVP that the presence of permanent US military bases in Poland would be “in the interest of not only Poland, but also other countries in the region.”

The prime ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia last week welcomed the idea of a permanent US military base being established in Poland, according to reports.

