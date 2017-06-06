Poland: Refusing to Import Muslims is Only Proven Counter-Terror Method

The only way to protect Poland from Islamic terror attacks is to not allow Muslims to migrate en masse, a British-born, senior MEP for the nation’s ruling party said on Monday.

“When it comes to reducing the chances of Poland being hit by [Islamist] terror attacks, the only proven method is to not allow in Muslim migrants,” Ryszard Czarnecki told local radio after an attack in London on Saturday killed seven and injured at least 48 others.

Noting the children of Islamic immigrants have been responsible for a large number of ISIS-inspired attacks on European soil, the London-born Law and Justice (PiS) MEP said Poland is “learning from the mistakes” of other nations in the West, and so refuses to “open [its] doors to Islamic migrants.”

Asked whether he thinks the politicians running Poland have any good advice on how to avoid terrorism for Britain, which has experienced three Jihadist attacks in three months, and other countries in Western Europe, Czarnecki said the country has “a very specific concept — no Islamic immigrants.

