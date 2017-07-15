Poland’s Most Powerful Politician Says No More Migrants

As the migrant crisis intensifies all across Europe, many politicians have refused to acknowledge the increase in crime that accompanies mass migration.

From Sweden’s Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven, to Germany’s Angela Merkel, it seems that the vast majority of European politicians are pandering to the onslaught of migrants, opening up their borders to everyone and anyone, while simultaneously betraying their very own people.

One European politician, however, has taken a firm stance against mass immigration.

Poland’s former Prime Minister, Jarosław Kaczyński, recently gave an impassioned speech at a party convention 60 miles south of Warsaw, firmly exclaiming that Poland has a right to refuse any and all refugees for the sake of protecting and preserving its own people.

Mr. Kaczyński, a longtime critic of the European Union, is often cited as Poland’s most powerful politician, due to his position as head of the Law and Justice party, abbreviated as PiS.

PiS is Poland’s equivalent to the United States’ far right – they’re a right-wing populist, national-conservative, Christian democrat party, which advocates for the prioritization of Poland’s citizens before anyone else. Some have compared them to the “Alt-right,” a group which advocates for European-only migrants, in order to preserve Western culture, while others have said that they’re merely concerned with self-preservation.

“We have not exploited the countries from which these refugees are coming,” Mr. Kaczyński said at a party convention in Przysucha. “We have a full moral right to say no!” the ex-Prime Minister proclaimed, to which the crowd erupted in applause.

Some of the more left-leaning parties have criticized the former Prime Minister for being overly callous, claiming that he’s ignoring the masses of impoverished and uneducated asylum-seekers reigning from North Africa and the Middle East. They accuse him of taking the European Union’s funds, without following its orders.

Mr. Kaczyński, however, disagrees – while he is thankful for the EU’s funding, he believes that Poland must prioritize its own people above all else. “The fact that we appreciate [the funds that the EU gives us],” he said, “does not mean that we have lost the right to various assessments, including those regarding the historical context.”

While there are certain many Poles that disagree with the far-right leader, an overwhelming majority of Poland’s citizens have chosen to side with the former Prime Minister.

Until now, many Americans have worried that Europe has surrendered to the masses of Islamic refugees fleeing their war-torn home countries, but with The Czech Republic and Poland taking a firm stance against “refugees,” many believe that Europe now has a fighting chance to survive.