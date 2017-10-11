Polanski 2.0: Harvey Weinstein 'Flying To Europe For Sex Addiction Rehab'

Harvey Weinstein appears to have fled the country for Europe “Polanski-style” on Tuesday night.

From TMZ:

Harvey Weinstein is boarding a private jet Tuesday night, bound for a rehab center in Europe for sex addiction … sources connected with the former mogul tell TMZ. We’re told Harvey has decided to take the advice of the people around him and leave immediately. We’re told he will enter a live-in facility and will deal both with sex and other behavioral issues.

[…]We’re told Weinstein still believes he can get help, come back and make a fresh start. As a source close to Weinstein put it, “He wants to come back with fresh, new ideas.” As we reported, he and his team are in settlement discussions with The Weinstein Co. and the idea of him serving in some outside capacity is still on the table.

He wants to wait out the storm to see how many of his victims come forward and learn if he’s going to be criminally charged. He should have never been allowed to leave the country.

Weinstein, in conversation with Gutierrez, admits to groping her. Here’s the audio: https://t.co/zSQbK5NV0c pic.twitter.com/vmrrSUp43w — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 10, 2017

As Ronan Farrow reported yesterday, New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. dropped Filipino-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s case against Weinstein in 2015 even though police sources said, “We had the evidence.”

Weinstein’s lawyer gave Vance, Jr. a $10,000 donation just weeks later.