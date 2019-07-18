Police arrest Hawaiian protesters trying to block telescope

Police arrested elderly protesters, some using wheelchairs and canes, as they blocked a road Wednesday to Hawaii’s highest peak to try to stop construction of a giant telescope on land some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.

Protest leader Kealoha Pisciotta told The Associated Press that hundreds of demonstrators moved aside to allow police to take away about 30 elders, called kupuna in Hawaiian, who were prepared to be arrested.

“They’re taking our kupuna,” Pisciotta said, sobbing.

Read more



Facebook has jumped the shark when it banned quotes containing biblical verses as “hate speech.”