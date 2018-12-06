Police Arrest Leader of Dutch 'Yellow Vests' Ahead of Nationwide Protests Against "Political Correctness"

Police in the Netherlands have arrested the leader of Dutch ‘yellow vests’ movement ahead of planned nationwide protests against “political correctness” and open border policies this weekend.

According to De Telegraaf, at around 9:45am this morning, “police arrested an activist of the ‘yellow vests’ in Maastricht for incitement via social media.”

The same man was arrested during last weekend’s yellow vest demonstration in Maastricht.

According to another member of the group, who argues that the arrested man has only ever been peaceful, the arrest is an effort to intimidate other protesters from joining the movement.

The ‘yellow vest’ movement is an organic uprising of working European citizens irate at their government’s open border and high taxation policies.

Dutch citizens will again take to the streets this weekend in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Maastricht, Groningen, and The Hague to protest against “political correctness,” open border policies and left-liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The group is calling for a lowering of the age at which pensions can be received, a reduction in excise duties and, according to one protester, the revolt is a statement “against the hardening of society.”

“Freedom of expression is under pressure, we have to be politically correct. It is a struggle,” said Ms Deerenberg.

Vandaag in Den Haag gewandeld en gezongen met @jndkgrf en @umarebru en een mooie groep bezorgde burgers. Die schrijf je niet de wetten voor, die laat je in hun waarde! Die moeten niet 't keurslijf in, die laat je in hun waarde! pic.twitter.com/7ApgZz8HHr — Jikkenien Deerenberg (@Jikkenien) December 1, 2018

“With the demonstration, I want to show that we want a voice,” she remarked, adding, “The problem is that we are no longer being heard. A lot is being decided over our heads.”

Organizers have banned banners, flags, or face coverings/balaclavas, perhaps in an effort to deter left-wing agitators.

Following weeks of protests across France, some of which turned violent, the French government announced it would permanently cancel planned gas tax hikes.

However, the demonstrations were not just about fuel tax and protesters have vowed to hit the streets again this weekend.

As we previously highlighted, the bulk of the demonstrators appear to be lower middle class and working class people who live in the countryside and small towns who have been left behind by globalism.

Demonstrators have seen their cost of living rise while migrants from the Middle East and Africa continue to arrive at taxpayer expense.

Last week, demonstrators scrawled scrawled “Macron resign” and “The yellow vests will triumph” on the famous Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris, while Macron, whose approval rating has sunk to 23 per cent, was also pelted with an egg during a public appearance.

