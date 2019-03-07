Police Arrest Suspected Illegal Immigrants, Seize $4.5 Million Worth Of Heroin/Fentanyl During Raid

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem police arrested three men — two who are suspected illegal immigrants — and seized $4.5 million worth of heroin, fentanyl and contraband over the weekend as part of an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation in Bucks County. Authorities raided the apartment on 1262 Neshaminy Valley Drive on Saturday.

Jose Nieves Velez, 31, Emanuel Rodrigues-Santiago, 31, and Hamlet Bentacourt Pimentel, 38, were charged with multiple drug violations. All three have been remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million each.

Authorities say they interrupted the three suspects as they were actively cutting and packaging the narcotics for sale. Hundreds of baggies of heroin/fentanyl and approximately three kilograms of the drugs were seized, according to police. Police also found $40,000 in cash, among other materials.

The @BensalemPolice Dept. recovered a street value of $4.5M in heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. Police also arrested these three men. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OTYuYQ2aGB — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 5, 2019

