Police: At least 15 shot, 1 fatally, at Cincinnati nightclub

CINCINNATI — At least 15 people were shot — one fatally — at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. at Cameo Night Club on Kellogg Avenue in Linwood.

At least one person is still at large, Cincinnati police said.

Officials said that one person was killed, and at least 14 others were injured. Some of the victims were taken to area hospitals via ambulance, and others arrived via their own conveyance, police said.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said that several of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Neudigate said. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate.”

Neudigate said that police do not suspect that this was an act of terror.

