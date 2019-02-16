Police: Aurora Shooter Was Not Allowed to Own Firearms Due To Criminal Past

The gunman who shot five people dead and wounded several others in Aurora, Illinois, was not supposed to own a firearm due to previous criminal convictions, according to authorities.

The shooter, 45-year-old Gary Martin, “was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm,” Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said during a press conference Friday.

Martin was prohibited from owning a gun because of a 1995 aggravated assault conviction in Mississippi, she said, but he was able to obtain one through a background check that didn’t require fingerprinting.

He applied for a concealed carry permit a month later, but was rejected following a fingerprint check, leading Illinois State Police to send a letter demanding he voluntarily surrender his weapon, which he never did.

Additionally, this shooting – like most mass shootings – occurred in a gun-free zone.

“This attempted mass public shooting occurred in yet another gun-free zone. 98% of mass public shootings since 1950 have taken place in areas where people can’t defend themselves,” reported the Crime Prevention Research Center.

The left, eager to push their gun control agenda, pounced on the incident while it was ongoing and before all the facts came in.

Alex Jones and Steward Rhodes watch and react to Nancy Pelosi’s threat of gun confiscation during some future Democrat’s Presidential administration.


