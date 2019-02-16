Police: Aurora Shooter Was Not Allowed to Own Firearms Due To Criminal Past

The gunman who shot five people dead and wounded several others in Aurora, Illinois, was not supposed to own a firearm due to previous criminal convictions, according to authorities.

The shooter, 45-year-old Gary Martin, “was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm,” Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said during a press conference Friday.



Martin was prohibited from owning a gun because of a 1995 aggravated assault conviction in Mississippi, she said, but he was able to obtain one through a background check that didn’t require fingerprinting.

He applied for a concealed carry permit a month later, but was rejected following a fingerprint check, leading Illinois State Police to send a letter demanding he voluntarily surrender his weapon, which he never did.

Additionally, this shooting – like most mass shootings – occurred in a gun-free zone.

“This attempted mass public shooting occurred in yet another gun-free zone. 98% of mass public shootings since 1950 have taken place in areas where people can’t defend themselves,” reported the Crime Prevention Research Center.

The left, eager to push their gun control agenda, pounced on the incident while it was ongoing and before all the facts came in.

Thoughts & prayers for Aurora. Holding all affected in my heart.

Incandescent fury for the lawmakers in Washington and various state capitals who have done nothing to prevent mass shootings. It’s never too early to talk about gun violence prevention – it’s always too late. https://t.co/EGrp8MSaQj — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 15, 2019

Mass shootings are a national emergency. We can't accept so many lives being taken from us by gun violence, or the gun lobby greed that trades lives for profits. I'm praying for the Aurora, Illinois community and the victims' loved ones. We have to stop this crisis. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 16, 2019

My heart is with the loved ones of the victims of the horrific shooting in Aurora, Illinois that has left 5 people dead and more injured. But we know our thoughts and prayers are not enough. Congress must take action to prevent gun violence. https://t.co/qogz1MZgWJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 16, 2019

The mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois is the 38th mass shooting in the United States in the 46 days we’ve had in 2019. When is enough enough? This is the REAL National Emergency, not the #FakeTrumpEmergency GUN CONTROL NOW! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 15, 2019

