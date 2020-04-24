Police Break Up 100-Person Amish Party for Violating Stay-at-home Order

Police in Ohio broke up a party thrown by an Amish family over the weekend, arresting one person after claiming the gathering violated the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Acting on a tip from a 9-1-1 caller, the Geauga County sheriff said they found a barn full of close to 100 people when they arrived.

“When we got there, there was a barn full of people, ” Geauga Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand detailed. “Some of them ran. There was one that was too intoxicated to run and that person had to be transported by ambulance.”

Police say they arrested one person, charging them with disorderly conduct, and another for violating the order, while two minors were also charged for underage drinking.

“There is some concern out there and we are getting reports of large gatherings happening,” Sheriff Hildenbrand said. “If we get calls, or find out about them, we will go there, break them up and get them out of there. We won’t tolerate this and we have to keep everybody safe.”

The party came just one day after the county health commissioner wrote to Amish bishops about a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Amish community.

The health commissioner also says it ordered the famously religious Amish community to cancel church gatherings for the month.

While most Americans get their news through the mainstream media, the Amish are known for their reluctance to use modern technology, including radio and television which might have contributed to their lack of awareness of the Orwellian virus protocols.

