Police bring terror charges against NYC bombing suspect

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

The man of accused of carrying out a bombing in a New York Port Authority passageway has been charged with supporting an act of terrorism, the New York Police Department said Tuesday.

The suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, has also been charged with making a terroristic threat and criminal possession of a weapon, police said on Twitter Tuesday.

The charges came a day after Ullah allegedly detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his body in an underground passageway connecting the Times Square subway station and the Port Authority bus terminal.

Read more


Related Articles

Soros-Funded Journalism Comes to Seven States in 2018

Soros-Funded Journalism Comes to Seven States in 2018

U.S. News
Comments
Alabama Court to Election Officials: Don't Preserve Electronic Ballot Records

Alabama Court to Election Officials: Don’t Preserve Electronic Ballot Records

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Chuck Schumer Wants GOP to Delay Tax Vote Until Doug Jones is Seated

U.S. News
Comments

Brzezinski Attacks Trump’s Wife & Daughter For Not Calling Out ‘Sexist Pig’ President

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Demand Black Women Be Paid For Helping Defeat Roy Moore in Alabama

U.S. News
Comments

Comments