Police bring terror charges against NYC bombing suspect

The man of accused of carrying out a bombing in a New York Port Authority passageway has been charged with supporting an act of terrorism, the New York Police Department said Tuesday.

The suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, has also been charged with making a terroristic threat and criminal possession of a weapon, police said on Twitter Tuesday.

The charges came a day after Ullah allegedly detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his body in an underground passageway connecting the Times Square subway station and the Port Authority bus terminal.

