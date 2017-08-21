Police Capture Barcelona Suspect

Police have captured Younes Abouyaaquoub, the suspected driver of the van which killed 13 people and injured 120 in Thursday’s attack, in an operation at Sant Sadurní d’Anoia just outside of Barcelona, reports La Vanguardia.

Catalan police said on Twitter that they are carrying out an operation in Subirats, 45km (28 miles) west of Barcelona, but have not confirmed any arrests.

Earlier Monday, police released an image of Younes Abouyaaqoub, seeking information on his whereabouts.

“The driver of the van is dangerous and may be armed. Wanted for his role in the attack in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas, which occurred on August 17,” Catalan law enforcement said.