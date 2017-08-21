Police Capture Barcelona Suspect

Image Credits: Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa/Getty Images.

Share27
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 27

Police have captured Younes Abouyaaquoub, the suspected driver of the van which killed 13 people and injured 120 in Thursday’s attack, in an operation at Sant Sadurní d’Anoia just outside of Barcelona, reports La Vanguardia.

Catalan police said on Twitter that they are carrying out an operation in Subirats, 45km (28 miles) west of Barcelona, but have not confirmed any arrests.

Earlier Monday, police released an image of Younes Abouyaaqoub, seeking information on his whereabouts.

“The driver of the van is dangerous and may be armed. Wanted for his role in the attack in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas, which occurred on August 17,” Catalan law enforcement said.

Share27
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 27

Related Articles

US embassy in Russia temporarily halts issue of non-immigrant visas

US embassy in Russia temporarily halts issue of non-immigrant visas

World News
Comments
North Korea: US cannot dodge ‘merciless strike’

North Korea: US cannot dodge ‘merciless strike’

World News
Comments

Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia was prime target of terrorists’ botched bombing plot – report

World News
Comments

ISIS claims responsibility for Russia stabbing spree

World News
Comments

Russia: Eight People Stabbed In Knife Rampage

World News
Comments

Comments