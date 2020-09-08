Police Charge Firebomb-Hurling BLM Mob While Blaring Country Music

Image Credits: SPDBlotter.com.

When hundreds of BLM and Antifa extremists gathered outside the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild (SPOG) on Monday, they were met by a large group of cops who charged the agitators and made twenty-two arrests.

The “protesters,” who chanted, “I don’t see sh*t, I don’t know sh*t” and held signs reading, “All my heroes kill cops,” were armed with Molotov cocktails and used bear mace against officers.

Police on bicycles blasted “Save a Horse Ride (Ride A Cowboy)” by Big & Rich through loudspeakers as they charged the horde, which is ironic because John Rich is a staunch supporter of American law enforcement.

Video uploaded to SPDBlotter.com shows the moment a firebomb was flung at police, nearly hitting a pair of “protesters” in the process.

One video from the skirmish shows a large man shove a female officer to the ground as she tried to apprehend a suspect.

Below is a picture of some of the Molotov cocktails recovered by police and another image showing one of the devices burning after being thrown at officers.

The rioters reportedly used bear spray and threw incendiary devices during the melee.

Police arrested twenty-two rioters for arson, assault, obstructing and failure to disperse, but the media will likely report the demonstrators were “mostly peaceful.”

Democrats have been caught funding a COVID-19 homeless encampment that is now home to an army of rioting communists that have menaced the city of Portland for over 90 days

