Police Charge Firebomb-Hurling BLM Mob While Blaring Country Music

When hundreds of BLM and Antifa extremists gathered outside the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild (SPOG) on Monday, they were met by a large group of cops who charged the agitators and made twenty-two arrests.

The “protesters,” who chanted, “I don’t see sh*t, I don’t know sh*t” and held signs reading, “All my heroes kill cops,” were armed with Molotov cocktails and used bear mace against officers.

Police on bicycles blasted “Save a Horse Ride (Ride A Cowboy)” by Big & Rich through loudspeakers as they charged the horde, which is ironic because John Rich is a staunch supporter of American law enforcement.

When the mob showed up to the Seattle Police Officers Guild office – with Molotov Cocktails hoping to do damage – there was a pleasant surprise. The union blared @johnrich and @bigandrich. It triggered the agitator who was streaming last night. #BackTheBlue (warning: language) pic.twitter.com/7TchCD8L8W — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

The anti-police extremists are now chanting "I don't see sh*t, I don't know sh*t." They usually do this right before vandalism or arson. https://t.co/WgoythFhTb — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

Video uploaded to SPDBlotter.com shows the moment a firebomb was flung at police, nearly hitting a pair of “protesters” in the process.

One video from the skirmish shows a large man shove a female officer to the ground as she tried to apprehend a suspect.

When Seattle officers attempt to make arrests, Antifa and other agitators try to intervene and prevent it. Tonight, outside the Seattle Police Officers Guild offic, a black bloc agitator assaults an officer while she's attempting an arrest. pic.twitter.com/eAlFC9m2YM — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

Below is a picture of some of the Molotov cocktails recovered by police and another image showing one of the devices burning after being thrown at officers.

Antifa and other agitators claim, as they always do, that they were innocent and cops moved in for no reason. Antifa and agitators are liars. https://t.co/Yrh2paxwQ3 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

Seattle police source tells me this was, indeed, the result of a Molotov Cocktail. https://t.co/KLednMOB2m — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

The rioters reportedly used bear spray and threw incendiary devices during the melee.

Seattle rioters just used bear spray and incendiary devices at officers. I witnessed one assault against an office (you can see it in the first photo). I saw at least 3 or 4 attempted arrests. https://t.co/gFJ48z7JZ3 pic.twitter.com/N3nmFrdzCK — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

Police arrested twenty-two rioters for arson, assault, obstructing and failure to disperse, but the media will likely report the demonstrators were “mostly peaceful.”

