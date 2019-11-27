Police Chief Left Twitter Over 'Hairstyle Abuse,' Reported 'Insults' As A 'Hate Crime'

Deputy chief constable Rachel Swann left Twitter earlier this year after facing “hairstyle abuse” over her spiky frosted-tips hairstyle and reported the “insults” she received as a “hate crime.”

From The Huffington Post, “Police Chief Says She Faced Sexist And Homophobic Abuse Over Hairstyle”:

A senior police officer has spoken out about how she received “sexist and homophobic” abuse online while overseeing the evacuation of more than 1,000 people as a dam collapsed.

Rachel Swann, deputy chief constable of Derbyshire Police, said the insults she received have been recorded as a hate crime after she was told she was “letting policing down” while overseeing the Whaley Bridge crisis.

Swann told BBC Radio Derby that she decided to quit Twitter after a press agency “wanted to run a story on my hair”.

Speaking about the abuse for the first time, she said: “I can take a bit of banter but it became sexist and homophobic, and really insulting.

“The bit that really hurt was people saying I had no standards and I was letting policing down.”