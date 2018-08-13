Police Chiefs Slam Elizabeth Warren for Calling Legal System ‘Racist’

A Massachusetts police chief blasted Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she labeled every facet of the criminal justice system “racist.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson took exception to Sen. Warren’s recent remarks, in which she claimed racism was “the hard truth” about the justice system.

“This statement is an insult to the hard working men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department as well as other Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies who are part of the criminal justice system,” the police chief said in the post uploaded Friday.

Describing it as a “slap in the face,” Chief Frederickson pointed out Warren’s comments come after she paid respect to two fallen officers, Sgt. Sean Gannon and Sgt. Michael Chesna, who died in the line of duty.

“Sen. Warren’s recent statement tarnished us all and dimished [sic] the sincerty [sic] of her condolence efforts. I now cannot trust her actions or words are real.”

A message from the president of the Mass. Chiefs of Police Association was also appended to Frederickson’s statement, lambasting Warren for throwing law enforcement under the bus.

“As a police chief in your home state of Massachusetts, as well as the statewide association representative, I am extremely troubled by this statement,” wrote Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar.

“When our elected officials make generalized and inflammatory statements about our entire profession, without any information to back their position, it creates further hostility toward our officers and can damage the positive relationships with our residents that we have worked long and hard to establish.”

Highlighting numerous police shootings around the state which evoked strong community support, Chief Wojnar demanded the senator clarify her remarks.

“The outpouring of community support for these officers and their departments would appear to be contrary to your position.”

During a Q&A hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus at New Orleans’ historically black Dillard University, Warren claimed the criminal justice system was rife with racism from the top down.

“The hard truth about our criminal justice system,” Warren said, “It’s racist… I mean front to back.”

On Saturday, Warren clarified her remarks referred to systemic racism, “not individuals.”

“I spoke about an entire system — not individuals,” she said, adding there are “a lot of good people” in law enforcement working to reform the system.

