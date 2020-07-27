Police declare riots as protests turn violent in cities nationwide; one demonstrator dead in Austin

Peaceful protests against police brutality and the presence of federal agents at demonstrations turned violent as police in several large cities across the country declared riots, and one protester in Austin was killed in a shooting that erupted during a weekend of civil unrest.

A Black Lives Matter protester was fatally shot just before 10 p.m. on Saturday during a march in downtown Austin, police said.

While police initially said the protester, identified as Garrett Foster, was armed when he approached a car occupied by a man who killed him, Foster’s mother disputed the account during an interview Sunday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Sheila Foster said her son was pushing his fiancee’s wheelchair when he was gunned down.

“And this gentleman got out of his car and started firing shots, and my son was shot three times,” the mother said.

The gunfire, which was captured on cellphone video, caused protesters to run and duck for cover.

Police said the suspected gunman was captured and was being interviewed by investigators. The alleged gunman’s name has not been released.

The deadly violence occurred as protests across the country turned from peaceful to chaotic.

