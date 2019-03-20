Police Demand Probe of State Attorney in Smollett Case

Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle defended her political protégé on Tuesday amid allegations that State’s Attorney Kim Foxx acted inappropriately when she tried to persuade Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to transfer the investigation of Jussie Smollett’s claim of being the target of a hate crime to the FBI.

“Kim Foxx was my chief of staff for … a little more than two years. She ran for and was elected state’s attorney. I’m very grateful for the good work that she’s done there,” Preckwinkle told an unrelated news conference on the West Side. “I think that she makes the decisions that she believes are in the best interests of the office.”

The Fraternal Order of Police has demanded a federal investigation of Foxx’s behavior in the Smollett case.

