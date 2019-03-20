Police Demand Probe of State Attorney in Smollett Case

Image Credits: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images.

Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle defended her political protégé on Tuesday amid allegations that State’s Attorney Kim Foxx acted inappropriately when she tried to persuade Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to transfer the investigation of Jussie Smollett’s claim of being the target of a hate crime to the FBI.

“Kim Foxx was my chief of staff for … a little more than two years. She ran for and was elected state’s attorney. I’m very grateful for the good work that she’s done there,” Preckwinkle told an unrelated news conference on the West Side. “I think that she makes the decisions that she believes are in the best interests of the office.”

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Fraternal Order of Police has demanded a federal investigation of Foxx’s behavior in the Smollett case.

Read more


Will Johnson joins Alex Jones to break down the history of reparations in the United States which just so happens to demonstrate the timeless hypocrisy of the Democrat Party.


Related Articles

Dems Fighting to Prevent Universities From Teaching Constitution

Dems Fighting to Prevent Universities From Teaching Constitution

Government
Comments
Bust: Small Businesses Suffocating From Supreme Court Sales Tax Ruling

Bust: Small Businesses Suffocating From Supreme Court Sales Tax Ruling

Government
Comments

Dem 2020 Candidates to Address ‘LGBTQ Issues’ at Special Forum

Government
comments

Warren Calls For Scrapping US Electoral College

Government
comments

B-O O’Rourke – The Fix Is In

Government
comments

Comments