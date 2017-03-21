Police: Illegal Alien Suspects Charged After Allegedly Raping and Sodomizing 14-Year-Old Maryland High School Student

Image Credits: flickr, v1ctor.

Two suspects reportedly in the U.S. illegally allegedly raped and sodomized a 14-year-old Maryland high school student on Thursday after trapping her in a bathroom stall during the school day, according to police.

ABC7 reporter Kevin Lewis posted a statement of probable cause from the Montgomery County Police Department on Mar. 17 on Twitter that quickly went viral:

A detective from the Special Victims Investigations Division Child Abuse/Sex Assault (SVID CA/SA) interviewed the victim, identified as “Victim A,” on Mar. 16. The young victim was allegedly orally, anally, and vaginally raped. Below is a transcript from three of the four available pages from the detective’s statement of probable cause:

One March 16, 2017, your affiant, a duly sworn Montgomery County Police Detective, currently assigned to the Special Victims Investigations Division Child Abuse/Sex Assault (SVID CA/SA), began an investigation into the allegation of rape of a minor, known to your affiant, and referred to as Victim A from this point forward.

Read more


Related Articles

EU Official: We’ll Force Members To Accept Refugees

EU Official: We’ll Force Members To Accept Refugees

Globalism
Comments
ICE: 206 People Illegally in the US Are Released in a Week by Local Authorities

ICE: 206 People Illegally in the US Are Released in a Week by Local Authorities

Globalism
Comments

Major Omen: David Rockefeller Is Dead

Globalism
Comments

Poll: Almost Half of Canadians Want Illegal Border Crossers Deported

Globalism
Comments

Tattoo Removal Business Booming As Fears Of Deportation Mount

Globalism
Comments

Comments