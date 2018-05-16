Police in Swedish Municipality Refuse to Consult Public on Islamic Call to Prayer Broadcast

Police in the Swedish municipality of Karlskrona are expected to grant the local Islamic association the right to broadcast the call to prayer in public and are refusing to consult local residents on the decision because it would be too much hard work.

The Islamic Cultural Association in Karlskrona expects to receive a positive decision from the local police early next week on whether they will be allowed to continue to broadcast the call to prayer, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

The request, which was passed on to the police following a referral by the environment and social committee, would see the call to prayer be broadcast from the minarets of the Kungsmarken mosque, one of the largest in the country.

The mosque had previously begun to issue the call to prayer in November 2017, but shortly after it had emerged the Muslim association had not applied for the correct licencing and so the call to prayer was temporarily stopped.

