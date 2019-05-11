Police investigate Danny Baker's 'racist' royal baby tweet

Police are investigating Danny Baker’s tweet about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby, which resulted in the radio presenter being sacked by the BBC.

The broadcaster was accused of racism when he posted a black and white photo of a man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee after Meghan gave birth.

In the caption, Baker, 61, wrote: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

He later deleted the tweet, admitting it was “ridiculous, stupid and idiotic”, but insisted he was not racist.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told Sky News: “An allegation has been received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday, 9 May in relation to a tweet published on the 8 May.

