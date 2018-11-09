Police kill 'terrorism' suspect after stabbing spree in Melbourne

A man was shot dead by police Friday after he allegedly set a car on fire and stabbed three people — one fatally — on a busy street in Melbourne, Australia, in what authorities say was an “act of terrorism.”

The incident began Friday afternoon when police officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Melbourne’s central business district.

Officers found the car on fire on the side of a busy street and were confronted by a man “brandishing a knife and threatening them,” Victoria Police Superintendent David Clayton said at a press conference.

